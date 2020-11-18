MHS cross country organizes Templar Turkey Trot

MANTI—The Manti High Cross Country Team is putting together its first annual Virtual 5K/1 mile Templar Turkey Trot.

Due to COVID-19, this virtual run will replace the customary 5K/1 mile live and all together, according to Coach Brandon Norris.

Runners will have a few days, from Nov. 23 to 26, to run the 5K course and submit their time and a selfie to Coach Norris. He asks that all runners be honest with their times and distance.

Coach Norris explained how this will work:

A 5K/1 mile course will be setup in Manti starting at the city park and in Ephraim starting at the LDS church on 100 N. 600 E. If you live in another town, you may mark out your own 5K course to run.

You will run the course and time yourself for the 5K or kids 1 mile run.

When you finish send a selfie with your time to Coach Norris at 339-9482.

Results will be calculated and prizes will be issued to the top finishers.

Everyone that runs will receive a Turkey Trot t-shirt and a medal.

T-Shirt orders will be submitted to the printer on Nov. 20.

Register at the front office of Manti High school or send you registration to Manti High School at 100 W. 500 N. Street, Manti, UT 84642.

The costs is $15 per runner and kids under age 10 cost $10.