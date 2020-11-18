Larry Russell Nunley

Larry Russell Nunley passed away peacefully on Nov, 11, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Utah after a very short illness.

He was born May 2, 1932 to Lola and Russell Nunley. He He grew up in Spring City and Salt Lake City. He attended Granite High School where he met his eternal companion, Lenis Christensen. They were married June 16, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Dad excelled in many occupations. He had a curious mind and enjoyed learning new things. Among his occupations was machinist, Lieutenant at the Sandy City Police Dept. He retired as a supervisor from McCrometer in Hemet, California.

He had many hobbies and embraced them all. There is nothing about Mother Earth that dad did not love and appreciate. Mom and dad liked to move to unique towns and after much work made each house they moved into a warm home.

He loved camping trips, Disneyland, and holiday visits with his family.

After Lenis’s passing, he married Betty Carver. They stayed happy until dad’s passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Russell, his loving wife, Lenis. his infant son Larry Rusell Nunley Jr., daughters Sharon Ann Andrews and Lorraine Moore, step brothers Vernon Liston and Jay Liston and his sisters, Betty Fowlkes and Carroll Holmstead.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter, Jeanine (Mike) Rasmussen and Janet Benjamin (Douglas).

Dad’s love for his family was undeniable, good times or bad. He was a steadfast member of the church and a true missionary of the Gospel. He has had neighbors who were so kind and gracious to dad. We will always be grateful for them.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Ephraim 5th Ward Church (723 S. 100 E.) Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com. We will sorely miss our north star until we see him again.