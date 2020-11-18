Bryan Gottlieb and Joan Kathleen “Peterson” Swartz

Bryan Gottlieb Swartz, age 80 and Joan Kathleen “Peterson” Swartz, age 77, returned to their loving Heavenly father, hand- in-hand on Nov. 15, 2020. The world has two less angels.

Bryan was born on Sept. 1, 1940 to Darrell and Ellen Swartz in Malad, Idaho. Joan was born on Nov. 8, 1943 to Vearl and Phyllis Peterson in Provo, Utah.

Bryan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany. He attended Utah State University where is received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. This is also where he met his sweetheart and eternal companion. They were married and sealed in the Manti Temple on Sept. 11, 1964.

Joan graduated from Utah State University with a master’s degree in special education. They were blessed with three beautiful children. Initially, they made their home in Gunnison, Utah. In 1985, they moved to Farmington, Utah, and a few years later they built their dream home in Layton.

Bryan’s career as an accountant and comptroller in the automotive business spanned over 40 years. Toward the end of his career he started and ran his own company with his two sons. Although he had secular success, his greatest accomplishment and pride was the work he did within his own family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He provided endless service to his beloved wife to the very end. He was our real life hero.

Joan was a beloved teacher first at Gunnison Valley High School and then for many years at Davis High School where she retired. She was adored by her students, colleagues, friends and family. She has left a legacy that will span for generations.

She cherished her children and grandchildren, spending countless hours of one on one time with each of them, making sure they felt special, loved and worthwhile. Sweet Joan always had a happy disposition and a smile on her face.

Bryan and Joan both held many church callings and were always in the service of others. They especially loved traveling together and were passionate about vacationing with family and friends.

Both were preceded in death by their parents, Joan’s brother, Doug Peterson, sister-in-law, Donna Peterson, and niece, Nicole Peterson.

They are survived by their children, who felt it an honor to serve them in their last years: daughter Stacey McKenzie (Gary); son Darin Swartz (Julie); son Michael Swartz (Shalie); Joan’s sister Vicky Larson; Bryan’s brothers Anthony Swartz (Marcia); Maurice Swartz (Vicky) and Tyler Swartz (Kathryn); 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be streamed and can be viewed at LinquistMortuary.com.