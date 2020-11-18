Barclay Mechanical celebrates

40 years in business

11-18-2020

MANTI—Barclay Mechanical is looking back on a 40 year legacy of business success and wants to share it with the community.

After 40 years in business, local welding and fabrication specialist Barclay Mechanical is throwing a party to celebrate their success on Saturday and everyone is invited to come and help them celebrate. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 595 W. 100 North in Manti.

In addition to touring the Barclay shop and having some complimentary hotdogs, attendees will be able to witness the presentation of the “Barclay Mechanical Community” award at 1:30 p.m., which will recognize an outstanding member of the local community.

One lucky attendee to the Barclay Mechanical 40th anniversary celebration will also win a custom made metal nativity scene to brighten up their holidays.

But the event is about much more than celebrating over success. Barclay CEO John Barclay says they also want to share what it is like working in the industrial mechanical construction industry, and encourage young people to explore the rewarding career of welding.

John Barclay said that if welders are willing to develop more skills and take on leadership roles, they should expect an income increase of 20 percent each year for the first five years. And if a welder reaches the highest leadership positions, they can make a six-figure income. All of this can be achieved without student loans, in an en

vironment that changes daily, while working with your hands, he says. At the event, the company will show people exactly what they do, how they do it and with what equipment as part of the learning experience.

Barclay employee Russel Sanders agrees that a career in welding has a lot to offer, and he is especially grateful for an opportunity to work at Barclay Mechanical. And although it requires hard work, he says the rewards at the end of the day are well worth it.

“If you can be a critical thinker, highly self-motivated, and willing to work hard, then working in this industry will always pay you well,” said Sanders.

The celebration will also be broadcast live on Barclay Mechanical’s Facebook Page for all of those who could not attend in person. You can also follow along with the hashtag #barclaymechanical40 from Facebook or Instagram. Barclay Mechanical encourages all community members to take their own pictures and video while attending the event and use the same hashtag #barclaymechanical40 when sharing.

According to Kayla Hall, daughter of Michael Barclay, the company’s founder, the event has been vetted and approved by the Central Utah Public Health Department and will follow the COVID-19 guidelines to ensure public safety. Masks and social distancing will be required, and a dedicated time for high-risk individuals to come visit the celebration has been set aside at 10:30 a.m.

The company has a long history of hard work and perseverance to get where it is now. It was originally founded in Paul, Idaho by Michael Barclay. At the time, Barclay was 25 years old and a father of four children with only $1,000.

“The first five years of business we were just trying to break even and pay my workers a salary at the end of every year,” said Barclay.

Eventually the young company found success when Barclay invented a seed grain cart that took off, allowing him to make his money back and then some. In 1992, the Manti branch opened, which is run today by three of his sons.

Barclay says he credits his ultimate success to God, saying some of the very ideas that have advanced the business were given to him through divine inspiration.