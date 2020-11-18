Gunnison City purchase

G-Hill from land trust

By Robert Green

Staff writer

11-18-2020

GUNNISON—The Gunnison City Council has approved the purchase of 20 acres of school trust lands home to the iconic “G” above the city.

The council approved the purchase and a measure to lease and improve recreation around the G-Hill at its Wednesday, Nov. 4 meeting.

“This is a great day for our community,” said Mayor Lori Nay. “This iconic landmark that has been part of our local landscape and traditions for 93 years can now be better protected and developed. It has been a grassroots effort with many individuals coming together to make this happen.”

Mayor Nay reported the city plans to install permanent lighting to illuminate the “G” for future activities and develop trails.

Gunnison paid $35,000 for the 20-acre parcel, with much of the funding coming from grants, Nay said. The “G” was constructed in 1927 and has been used since then to commemorate high school and community events.

Councilman Justen Mellor and a citizen committee hosted fundraising events and secured recreation-based grants from Utah State Parks and Recreation and the National Park Service. Money raised from these events were used to purchase G-Hill.

In addition to the land purchase, Gunnison City approved a measure to lease 445 acres of trust lands behind the G-Hill for recreation, according to Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) Deputy Assistant Director Ron Torgerson.

Funds secured from state and national grants will be used to improve the property by installing recreational trails, restrooms and pavilions. Torgerson stated in a press release.

“Gunnison students will benefit from these transactions by having improved recreation access to G-Hill and receiving additional funds for their school district each year,” stated Torgerson.

SITLA manages 3.4 million acres throughout Utah to benefit public schools and other public institutions.