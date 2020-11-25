Charles DeVon Beck

Charles DeVon Beck, 84, passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at his home in Spring City. He was born Sept. 25, 1936 to Osmer Hayes and Sarah Phyllis Sorensen Beck in Spring City, Utah. DeVon married JoAnne Hall and they raised five children. They later divorced. He married Dorothy Goble Sept. 12, 2003.

DeVon was raised in Spring City, graduated from North Sanpete High School, and attended Snow College where he assisted in teaching the math class. He worked at Kennecott for a short time then he returned to Spring City and began his lifelong occupation of a sheep farmer.

DeVon was one of the main farmers to begin the Horseshoe pressurized irrigation system. He served on the water board as vice president for many years. He loved sheep farming. He was a visionary farmer, early on in his sheep business he brought in fine wooled Rambouilet bucks to improve the wool pool. The Spring City wool pool was nationally known for their high priced wool. He loved the mountains, hunting, and fishing where he shared many fond memories with family and friends.

He had a keen mind and an amazing memory, especially when it came to friends and family birthdays, he did not only remember the month and day but the year. He was a well-rounded avid reader. DeVon loved his family, not spoken, but shown by his interest in their lives, time, care, and concern. Devon was one of the most honest men you would ever meet.

DeVon is survived by his wife Dorothy Beck; children, Chad (Jacquelyn) Beck, Shanna (Mike) Downard, Carl Beck, Sheryl (Daren) Bender, Clay Beck; Dorothy’s children Ken (Linda) Jensen, Troy (Angela) Jensen, Brenda (Allen) Olsen, Bobby (Jaeleen) Jensen, Kathy (David) Taylor, Tamera (Craig) Taylor; sisters, Neva (Boyd) Black, RaNee (Brent) Wagstaff, Boyd (Sandra) Beck.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepson Rusty Christensen, brother Richard Beck; sisters, Phyllis Blain and Lois Corgiat. He has 33 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at noon in the Spring City Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.