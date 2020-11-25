Thomas Jay Hunsaker

Thomas Jay Hunsaker, the greatest man in the world, the man we had the privilege to call father died Nov. 19, 2020.

He was born to Oscar Jay and Esther Thayne Hunsaker on Oct. 6, 1946. He was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had four brothers and three sisters. He married his sweetheart Margaret Johnson for all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 26, 1970. Together they had six sons and four daughters.

They raised their family on a small farm in American Fork. Dad was an amazing example of how one should live. He was devoted to his family and always gave them his best. He was always willing to listen to our problems without casting judgement. He held many callings in the church. He was an Eagle Scout with two palms. He served an LDS mission in Australia. He served his country as an MP in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Esther, his older sister Patricia, and younger brother Ferrall. He is survived by his wife Margaret and his children: Louise(Jim) Carter, Travis (Nicole), Kirtus (Rebecca), Daniel (Kassie), Jodi (Jacob) Putnam, Lorena (Jason) Young, Julie (Charlie) Brown, Timothy (Alexis), Ronald (Stacey), Kelly (Crystal), 31 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.

We love you, dad and will always remember the lessons you taught us. This isn’t a good-bye but a see you later, Hatimi kidiki.