David Harold Barlow

David Harold Barlow, 78, of Ephraim, was called home on Nov. 19, 2020 in Provo, Utah.

Born April 30, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Harold and Josephine Silver Barlow. David was raised in Tooele. He attended two years of high school in Tooele where he excelled in playing tennis. His love for tennis continued throughout his life. He especially loved watching all the major tennis tournaments.

David graduated from Verdun High School in France. He served in the Utah Army National Guard. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central British Mission. It was a highlight in David’s life.

David earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University where he met his wife, Karma Lee DeSimon. They were married Dec. 18, 1964 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

He enjoyed working for 16 years in personnel and business management in various positions including Salt Lake County and Snow College. He then worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in building maintenance for the Snow College Institute of Religion and different church buildings. One of David’s favorite jobs was working many years as a crossing guard for Ephraim City.

David was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in various positions, including serving five years as an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple. David especially enjoyed the scouting program as a youth and later as a leader. He achieved the honor of Eagle Scout.

He delighted in missionary work, family genealogy and had a strong testimony of his Savior and hoped to pass on the importance of these values to his children and grandchildren.

David was a friendly, kind, and passionate man who always wanted to know and help anyone. He wanted to share his life and beliefs with everyone, even the perfect stranger he met on the street. David always accepted and loved everyone he met. He loved music, art, writing stories, and reading all different genres of books, which instilled the importance of education and the love of the arts in his children.

He served and worked hard in school, church positions, and in every job that he had. He taught his children the importance of hard work, even if the job was not easy. He enjoyed long discussions about church, sports, and politics. David delighted in spending time with his family. Although he was not a native of Ephraim, he quickly formed special relationships with neighbors that made him feel as if he were an essential part of the community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Karma Lee and children Karen Barlow, daughter-in-law Shelly Barlow, Michael (Laura) Barlow, Daniel Barlow, Rebecca (Adam) Young and ten grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his son Anthony “Tony” Barlow, sister Diane Caldwell, and parents Harold and Josephine Barlow.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at noon at the Ephraim City Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-11:45 a.m. at the Ephraim City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please follow the guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.