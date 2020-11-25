Russell Gordon Sorenson

Russell Gordon Sorenson, beloved son of Kurt and Lois Sorenson, passed away Nov.18, 2020 at Utah Valley Hospital after a long and courageous battle with end stage renal failure due to diabetes.

Russell was born on Jan. 11, 1953 in Gunnison. He was raised in Centerfield where he lived his entire life. He graduated as a member of the Gunnison Valley High School class of 1971 where he formed many lifelong friendships. He made a point of always knowing your name and was happy to visit with classmates and friends.

Russell was an avid learner. He loved history, genealogy and reading. He was especially interested in geography and longed to travel. He kept the post office busy filling his mail box with travel brochures.

Russell was a family man. He was always interested in what his extended family were doing and enjoyed visiting with them. He had a special relationship with his Aunt Izola, calling her daily to visit and listen to stories of days gone by. Russell loved to talk with family and friends to learn what was happening in their lives. He enjoyed little children and was always willing to keep an eye on them.

Russell was a hard worker. His farming career began at a young age working beside his father milking cows at the family dairy in Clarion. Over the years he has spent many hours working the fields on the west bench with his brothers and father. Russell also worked at his Uncle Keith’s dairy during his high school years. He spent time working at the UniVac plant that used to be in Ephraim and also the turkey plant in Salina. For the past few years Russell has lovingly cared for his parents at their home in Centerfield.

Since October of 2017 Russell was a patient at the Sevier Valley Dialysis Center. He traveled to Richfield three times a week to receive treatment. The family is thankful for the lifesaving care that he received at the center and will be eternally grateful to the medical professionals who provided such loving care for the last three years. They would also like to express their love and appreciation to Jim Rhodes and Everardo Mendoza to driving Russell to and from his weekly appointments.

Russell has spent the last six months in hospitals and care centers in Richfield and Utah Valley. His family is so grateful to the dedicated doctors, nurses and caretakers for their selfless service to him during this most difficult time due to COVID-19.

Russell is survived by his parents Kurt and Lois Sorenson; brothers, Douglas Kurt Sorenson and Bruce Steven Sorenson, all of Centerfield. Russell is preceded in death by his only sister, Stacy Sorenson Simper.

Graveside services were Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 pm in the Centerfield City Cemetery. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Russell’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.