Iona H. Simonsen

Iona H. Simonsen entered eternal life on Nov. 17, 2020. She is now joyfully reunited with two of her children, Archie and Bonnie, a day that has been long awaited.

Iona, born Oct. 1, 1933, was a strong hard working mother; always making sure her family was provided for. She treasured her time serving in the Manti Temple, quilting, crocheting, sewing or baking. She was especially known for her delicious pies which were always a tradition at family parties. Playing card games was her favorite pass-time, insisting that everyone followed the rules of the game, regardless of their age.

Iona was punctual, especially to church meetings. She often said that if she was going to arrive late to an event that she would rather not go. She humorously often arrived even before the host. She was a loyal friend and a contributing member of various groups. She paid close attention to detail and made a point to present herself and all that she did, the best way possible. She had a sharp wit and lively sense of humor, which, combined with her contagious giggle, would have everyone crying with laughter.

If you were to ask any of Iona’s loved ones what they liked best about her, they would respond that she always made you feel special; asking questions about your life and remembering the important details. When you were with Iona, there was a good chance you were about to go on an adventure. Simple trips from one place to another, turned into the long way around or even a completely different place than originally intended. If you planned a quick trip to Orangeville, you may end up at Lake Powell on the way home.

Iona’s legacy lives on through her daughters, Linda, Karen, Janice, Connie, her 27 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her sister Lola.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti City Cemetery. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com was under Iona’s obituary.

A special thank you to Lake Ridge Senior Living, Utah Valley Hospital and the Manti Clinic for going above and beyond. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.