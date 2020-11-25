Linda Starr Mickelson

Our beautiful Linda Starr Mickelson returned to the open arms of her Father in Heaven this week after her courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 74. We take great comfort in the knowledge she is smiling upon us right now, running and dancing with Jesus.

Linda was born on June 11, 1946 and spent her childhood growing up in Lakeside, Oregon on an 800-acre ranch. As an adult she lived in Hemet, California for 32 years where all four of her children were born. She later settled in Manti, where she met and married her husband, Peter Mickelson.

There was not a more fitting middle name for Linda than Starr, as she was truly a shining light to everyone who was blessed to know her. If you were her friend, she considered you family. Her heart and home were always open to anyone. She found great joy in sharing her time and talents with her friends and family. Her favorite moments were always spent in the company of her children and grandchildren.

Linda had a gift for creativity. She was a talented artist, both with drawing and painting. She was exceptionally skilled in organizing, designing and decorating. She loved to cook and also had a passion for gardening.

Linda was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith was an important part of her life. She loved to share her testimony, wisdom and faith to everyone around her. Not a day passed by that she didn’t have her nose in a book, studying and seeking more knowledge. Her love of learning is something she will always be remembered for.

Linda is survived by her husband: Peter Mickelson; her children: David Nipper, Mark (Rachel) Nipper, Krista Reader, Steve, and Ashley (Anthony) Mueller; her grandchildren: Andrew Nipper, Luke Nipper, Alexa Reader, Lila Nipper, Roman Reader and Zander Reader; her sister: Judith (Robert) Pulver; and her sister-in-law: Jessie Noorlander.

Linda was preceded in death by her father Michael Noorlander, mother Ida Noorlander and brothers Michael and Steven Noorlander.

A graveside service was held at the Manti Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Live streaming of the graveside service was available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Linda’s obituary.