Gunnison Valley Hospital births

Everleigh Mae Lee was born to Paige Hendrickson and Travis Lee of Gunnison on Nov. 3, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Elliot William Owen Conner was born to Dusty Owen and Gary Conner of Redmond on Nov. 8, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.

Hudson Allen Parry was born to Payton and Jentrie Allsop of Manti on Nov. 9, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.

Cannon Matthew Morgan was born to Matthew and Loryn Morgan of Loa on Nov. 12, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.

JW Despain was born to Kevin and Bobbi Despain of Aurora on Nov. 16, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces.