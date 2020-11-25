Nelson~Mozingo

It is with great pride that Kermit and Brandi Monzingo of Kaufman, Texas and Brett and Kristy Nelson of Salina, announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Daniel Davis Monzingo and Baylee Kristyne Nelson.

Daniel is a graduate of Kaufman High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil Belem Mission. He is currently working on his bachelor’s degree at Brigham Young University, in Portuguese, and working for Vivint Smart Home Security Systems in Provo.

Baylee is a graduate of North Sevier High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colorado Denver North Mission. Upon returning from her mission, she graduated from Snow College with her associates of science degree and cosmetology certification. She is currently working on her bachelor’s degree online from Utah State University, in communication disorders, and working for Vivint Smart Home Security Systems in Provo.

The grandparents of the groom are Monty and Agnes Monzingo of Grand Prairie, Texas and Jimmy Bacon (deceased) of Claremore, Oklahoma and Omicka Maggard of Bella Vista, Arkansas. The grandparents of the bride are Lloyd and Marva Nelson of Richfield, and Glade and Zara Faatz of Mayfield.

Daniel and Baylee will become Mr. and Mrs. Monzingo on Saturday, Nov. 28 with the sealing taking place at the Manti LDS Temple in Manti. Due to COVID restrictions the couple will be celebrating with immediate family only.

The couple will continue to reside, work, and continue their education in Provo after the wedding.