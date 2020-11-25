Hospital CEO asks community to sacrifice and show gratitude

GUNNISON—As a surge of COVID-19 cases sweeps across Central Utah, the CEO of Gunnison Valley Hospital is asking for residents to make a few small sacrifices to keep everyone safe this Thanksgiving season.

CEO Mark Dalley cautioned the surge in COVID cases is taking its toll on healthcare workers and taxing hospital resources.

“The trend in cases we are seeing is troublesome,” Dalley said. “We are doing everything we can to keep up with the growing needs and are committed to providing the best service possible. At the same time, there is a breaking point which would have very serious consequences for our community.”

Dalley asked residents to make a few small sacrifices to demonstrate gratitude and keep their family, friends and healthcare heroes safe. And, most importantly to save lives. This includes following the Governor’s recommendations regarding family and social gatherings, wearing a mask, following CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing, and finally, being kind to one another and the hospital staff.

“Gratitude is one of the most powerful and profound influences in the world—and one of the things we need most in our fight against COVID-19,” he said. “I want to express my deep gratitude to the numerous healthcare heroes and others in our community. I also want to offer a way in which each of us can express our appreciation this Thanksgiving in a manner that will make a big difference.”