Should Sanpete stay in the Central Utah Water Conservancy

By Rhett Wilkinson and Suzanne Dean

Staff writer

11-25-2020

“Some consider us Yoda. Some consider us Darth Vader.”

That’s what Tom Bruton, assistant general manager of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District (CUWCD), told the Sanpete County commissioners about the CUWCD.

What is it to Sanpete County?

After all, questions are afoot as to whether Sanpete County is getting its money’s worth from the CUWCD and whether it should remain in the district.

In September, the Sanpete County commission unanimously agreed to remain part of the CUWCD for one more year.

As for 10 months from now?

“It all depends on … getting the water started through the mountain,” Commissioner Edwin Sunderland said, referring to the Narrows Project. “It will be a great day to get water from the other basin.”

Sunderland said the commissioners agreed to stay in the CUWCD for one more year because they “anticipate being able to get that water started into the county within the next year.

“If that doesn’t come to pass and we can’t see that we are able to do that, we would probably leave Central Utah unless there are other avenues where they can start doing projects again in our county,” Sunderland said.

The CUWCD manages the Central Utah Project (CUP), which is the biggest water resources development program the state of Utah has ever started, and water facilities in the eight counties in the district. The CUWCD observes precipitation levels and determines how much water it will store. It collaborates with major water users and runs three facilities for water treatment, two plants for hydroelectric and nine reservoirs. It also runs the sale of water to customers in the counties.

The project began being built in 1967 after the CUWCD was started as the local repayment agency. It had to distribute CUP water and send payments back to the U.S. Treasury. The same anticipation that Sunderland holds for the Narrows Project “likely contributed to the county’s decision to join the district in 1967,” according to the book “Water, Agriculture and Urban Growth: A History of the Central Utah Project.” Former district board member David Cox also said in the book that “For ‘every dollar Sanpete put into Central Utah, they got between two and three dollars back.’” Further, the book says “Sanpete and other local conservancy districts also benefitted from additional funding made available under [the Central Utah Project Completion Act, or CUPCA] for water conservation.”

Sanpete County taxpayers have paid $5,598,589.98 in taxes into the CUWCD over the past 10 years, an average of $559,859 per year. From 2017 to 2018, the per-year amount jumped 29.6% to $656,938. Last year, the amount was $674,296, the highest amount of any year in the past decade.

Someone who owns a $200,000 house has paid approximately $44 to the CUWCD each year for the past five years. Someone who owns a $200,000 business has paid the same $44 to the CUWCD each year for the past five years. The average taxpayer would have paid approximately $33 to the CUWCD 10 years ago, CUWCD spokeswoman Christine Finlinson said.

Meanwhile, the final payment for the last project the CUWCD did for the county was in Feb. 2013, Chris Hansen, CUWCD CUPCA program manager, said. However, Sunderland said he didn’t expect it to have done any since because federal money “disappeared.”

The Sanpete Messenger wanted to make sure that the CUWCD hadn’t remitted anything not just to Sanpete County, but to the Sanpete Water Conservancy District or any other water entities in the county, year by year, over the past 10 years. Also, the Messenger wanted to confirm that the CUWCD hasn’t made any expenses in general for Sanpete County or affiliated entities over the last 10 years. In response, Finlinson said that each year in the last 10 years (and at least the last 20 years), the CUWCD has paid $10,600 towards the River Distribution Committee for the San Pitch River. Also, in 2019, CUWCD paid $6,901.38 for cloud seeding for Sanpete County.

“This will probably be an ongoing expenditure,” Finlinson said.

Further, CUWCD’s educational outreach program has conducted five in-person events in Sanpete County during 2019, with a virtual outreach program with the Manti Library on Monday, Nov. 16.

“The current pandemic has forced us [to] retool our educational outreach program to include more ‘virtual’ programs,” Finlinson said, adding that she is not certain of a monetary value on those.

The CUWCD has also worked with county entities for consulting whenever the CUWCD has received requests, Finlinson said.

Sunderland said in September that Commissioner Steven Lund was unsure about remaining in the CUWCD before Sunderland asked Bruton and Hansen to sit down Sept. 1 with the commissioners for a work meeting. Also in attendance was Ken Bench, chairman of the Sanpete County Water Conservancy District.

Right after the meeting, Lund told the Messenger it was a matter of doing what was best for the county.

Sunderland could be right about getting water started into the county through the Narrows Project. Writing on the project, Greg Soter, a longtime public affairs consultant for the project, told the Messenger: “I’m happy to tell you that the effort to get Sanpete the use of the water it owns is not dead. … The craziness continues.”

The county hasn’t needed the CUWCD in order to get the project – as Finlinson said, “Sanpete County does not need CUWCD for ‘Narrows water.’”

Sanpete County is part of the CUWCD for other reasons, Sunderland said. The CUWCD said they will help with engineering, where to go with distribution of money, water distribution from Fairview canyon and problems the county may have with the National Environmental Protection Act “and all the [Environmental Protection Agency] stuff that might arise if we go forward,” Sunderland said.

“Their expertise will be very instrumental in getting the distribution in,” Sunderland said.