Hawk alumni wrestlers to face

off against current team

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

12-2-2020

The North Sanpete Hawks wrestling team may have a new coaching staff this year, but it doesn’t take away the past successes of former wrestlers and coaches.

Three years ago a couple wrestling moms thought it would be great to get some of the former wrestlers together to get out their old wrestling shoes, and get back on the mat. What was once just a fun lunch-talk idea turned into something wrestlers and fans look forward to each year.

Alumni night is a chance to bring the Hawks’ wrestling community together and give all those who have been a part of it a chance to prove they still have what it takes on the mat.

This year’s annual get together is Dec. 8 at North Sanpete High School. All alumni wrestlers are encouraged to sign up and come be a part of the Hawk Wrestling Family again. You can register online at https://tinyurl.com/wrestle2020 or by contacting event planner Jaymi King at 414-3975.

“I loved wrestling in high school and made many great memories there,” said former wrestler Kaleb Curtis. “I am excited to go back and put my wrestling shoes on again and have another chance to do what I loved so much in high school.”

Wrestling is a family sport and once you have wrestled you become part of that family for life. Yet when Alumni night rolls around, former teammates and friends start calling each other out.

“Alumni night is quickly becoming a fun tradition that everyone looks forward to,” said King. “I’ve realized a wrestler almost never loses their ego. Once the date is announced, the smack talk begins; we have former wrestlers calling out teammates to see who still has it and even some brave enough to challenge their coaches.”

Not only will there be wrestling, but the Hawk Legacy Award will also be given out. The recipient this year is someone who had a huge impact on North Sanpete wrestling and also many young athletes.

Wrestlers from many years ago who wrestled under this coach have made arrangements from work and family obligations to be here to wrestle and honor their coach that night.

Hawk wrestling coach Spencer Dyches is a North Sanpete Alumni and is excited to come and give back to the wrestling program. “I’m really excited to start building something special here at North Sanpete,” he said.

North Sanpete’s first wrestling team started 52 years ago, consisting of 10 guys, some of which still live in Sanpete. With all those years of Hawks’ wrestling, there are several former state champions and record holders who were important in keeping North Sanpete wrestling alive.

“I would love to see everyone involved,” Dyches said. “Young and old, come support North Sanpete Hawks’ wrestling. I am hoping that people will come and catch the excitement with what the future holds. The best years are ahead of us, and I am excited to see it unfold.”