Give and Grow

By Ally Brotherson

Miss Sanpete 2019

12-2-2020

Editor’s Note: Give and Grow is a monthly article that highlights the outstanding volunteers in Sanpete County and the organizations that are in need. November’s feature is Kay Jensen with the Humanitarian Council and the Service Learning Youth at Manti High School.

Kay Jensen is a great example of a volunteer. She has been involved with the Humanitarian Council and the Service Learning Youth at Manti High School for over 35 years now.

These programs provide Christmas for economically disadvantaged children in Sanpete County through the Tree of Angels and Sub for Santa Program each year.

“We hope that these families, no matter their race, ethnicity, gender or disability will receive toys for Christmas,” Jensen said.

As a public health/school nurse, Jensen observed the need that some families have, and the great rewards volunteering has—especially for our youth. Jensen had two young daughters that helped her see just how great our young people are. Kay has been passionate about the importance of teaching youth how to serve.

“I really believe that the only way that anyone is going to have anything, or be happy, is to help someone else,” Jensen said.

Due to COVID-19, this year, more than previous years, will prove to be a significant challenge. But as a team, Jensen is confident they will conquer those challenges and assist many Sanpete families impacted by the pandemic. America’s economy will improve, but many families will not realize that improvement immediately. There will be more demand for our help, and we will meet that demand, she said

“We need lots of help. Anyone who would like to help or donate is welcome,” she said. If you are willing to provide your services, please call her at 835-8171; if there is no answer, please leave a message.

Drop off boxes for the Sub for Santa are located in the Ephraim Walmart, Tractor Supply, Papa Murphy’s, Fairview Chevron Station, Fountain Green Store, Gunnison Market, Ace Hardware in Gunnison, Moroni Silver Eagle, Moroni Utah Heritage Credit Union, Ag Strand Hardware Store, Horseshoe Mountain Home Center, Terrel’s Market, Cache Valley Bank in Mt. Pleasant, Spring City Hall and the Old Watering Hole. Suggested supplies and popular items are blankets for children, remote control vehicles, baby dolls, Lego type toys and MP3 players for teens. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Sub 4 Santa, PO Box 302, Mt. Pleasant, Utah 84647.

Jensen will be featured as a nominee for the KSL High 5 Award. This recognition is given to people who are outstanding volunteers.