Patricia Anne Steimple-Spencer

Patricia Anne Steimle-Spencer, born May 6, 1933, passed away Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 87.

She is survived by her son, Michael, Utah, and daughter Linda, Utah, and a daughter in Idaho. She has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grands (two more on the way).

She is survived by a brother (Lawrence, Arcadia, Calif) and a sister (Carole, Utah). She was preceded in death by her mother and father (Margery and Leonard) and a brother, Bill. She was married for 20 years and devoted her life to her children.

After divorce in 1976, she worked for East Side Union High School District in San Jose, California. In 1978 she and her two children moved to Utah where she began a long career with what is now Utah Valley University. She retired early and moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1995 to help raise five of her grandchildren.

She lived there until 2017, when she moved in with her daughter in Orem. She was only in Idaho three months before her passing.

She loved Mt. Pleasant, her beautiful log home, and the wonderful friends she made there. You know who you are. We thank you for being there for my mom during some difficult times, and also for helping her move. No services known as she was cremated in Idaho. Love you, mom.