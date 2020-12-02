Neveada Nielson

Our dear mother and friend, Nevada Nielson, age 91, passed away peacefully in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on Nov. 20, 2020 surrounded by family.

She was born in Wells, Nevada in 1929 to Buel and Irene Teresa (Davis) Siler. Her youth was spent in Utah where she met and married Bennett Lynn Nielson of Ephraim. When she was only 29 years old, Bennett was taken in a tragic accident leaving her and their children.

As was her nature, she made a courageous decision to move her four young children to southern California. She attended the Cosmetology School of Loma Linda and through hard work and determination she earned her beautician’s license and opened Nev’s Beauty Salon.

She became a successful business owner, admired hair stylist and provided financial security for her family in Fontana, California. She purchased a home close to her salon where her children gained many fond memories of their mother singing, reciting long ballads of poetry and sharing her great love of music. She taught her children to be self-reliant beginning with cooking lessons. Nevada was a single working mother who ran a tight ship, yet she often made time to take her children to the mountains, deserts, beaches, and on annual summer trips to visit family in Sanpete County, Utah.

Nevada moved back to Ephraim when her children were grown and her aging parents needed her help. There she kept a beautiful home and garden and continued to run a salon from her home.

She loved antiques and spent many hours on restoration projects. She had a unique talent for creating masterful pieces of assembly art that brought life back to many pieces of history.

She loved her parents and instilled in her children’s hearts the importance of time spent with grandparents. As a loving sister and aunt, she will forever be remembered for her great sense of humor and her fiercely independent nature. She had a great love and fondness for her grandchildren and each of them have unique and hilarious memories of time spent with grandma.

She was preceded in death by her brother Henry Lamar Siler, her sisters Virginia Hanson and Linda Marie Clark. She also suffered the tragic loss of her son Niles Jeff Nielson at age 27 and her grandson, Victor Izatt at age 28.

Nevada is survived by her children: Chad (Joette) Nielson of Spring Glen, Utah, Cassia (Richard) Snow of Fountain Green, Abe (Lisa) Nielson of Willits, California, six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She will be buried in the Ephraim Cemetery there will be a family memorial in the springtime due to COVID-19.