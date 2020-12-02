James Reed “Jim” Cheney

James Reed “Jim” Cheney, 67 of Fairview, Utah, was taken from us way too soon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born June 13, 1953, the son of Reed and Loa Cheney. Jim was born and raised in Fairview. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1971.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Arlis Anderson, Jan. 3, 1970. Together they had Lori and Dana. They later divorced but remained the very best of friends, they were always the perfect example of what co-parenting should look like.

Jim then spent some time in California, 1973-1976, where he owned and operated a 76-service station. In 1975 he went on a blind date where he met his soon-to-be wife, Diane Farina. Jim and Diane married in Alameda, California, April 3, 1976.

They sold the station and headed home to the farm in Fairview. In between farming, search and rescue, Fairview fire department, and having fun, he managed to find time to work.

Jim started with Fairview City as a handyman. He then moved into the water department and then the power department. Jim then decided to attend the Utah Police Academy and was certified in November 1984. Later he became Fairview’s police chief. He really was the kind of police officer everyone loved. Jim retired from Fairview City on March 31, 2007.

He served the community of Fairview in one form or another for over 30 years. Jim was a wonderful loving son, brother, husband, daddy, papa, and papa great.

He is survived by his wife Diane, his best friend Arlis Cox, sister Hazel Bullock, children: Lori (Travis) Chambers, Dana Cheney, Lindsay (Lyle) Poole, Marci Cheney, Jami (Jacob) Christensen, Jim (Judy) Cheney, 17 grandkids, three great grand kids.

A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. “on the river” Jim’s property on the cemetery road in Fairview.

We chose the farm to allow for social distancing. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.