Mt. Pleasant must hold public hearing before deeding a road it thought was already deeded

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

12-2-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant City Council thought it deeded a roadway to the North Sanpete School District on Nov. 10.

At the next city council meeting, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Mt. Pleasant Mayor Michael Olsen had bad news for the council.

“We cannot deed [the roadway] without having a public hearing,” Olsen said. “So we’re back to square one basically on that.”

Olsen said that the hearing over the roadway, which is located at 100 East between approximately 60 South to 100 South in Mt. Pleasant, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at city council chambers.

NSSD Superintendent Nan Ault is upset with him, Olsen said. “Nan’s not too happy with me,” Olsen said.

Ault was out of the office when the Sanpete Messenger contacted her office the next business day, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Olsen later said in the same discussion that “we need to trade properties,” saying the city needed to swing the situation to their “advantage.”

When reached by phone as to what Olsen meant about trading properties, Olsen said: “I don’t want to say anything on that yet because I’m going to meet with the school board on it. Until we meet, I don’t want to say [any]thing.”

After being asked when Olsen and the board will meet, Olsen said: “I got to get with Nan and decide when we are going to meet.”