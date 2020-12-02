Spring City holds light pole decorating contest

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

12-2-2020

SPRING CITY—The Main Street lighting ceremony at Spring City came complete with a grand turning on of the Christmas lights at city hall and the surrounding area, a children’s choir and even Santa Claus in a wailing fire truck.

And the winners of the city’s light pole decorating contest were announced.

“We’re hoping the decorations help” with people feeling the spirit of the season, said Christi McGriff, the organizer of the lighting ceremony and pole decorating contest.

Yet another strong element of the ceremony was a “candy cane” tunnel, som

ething that McGriff wants to become a tradition.

Spring City Mayor Cynthia DeGrey gave McGriff $1,000 for the lights and PVC pipe, McGriff said.

“Believe it or not, a lot of that added up fast,” McGriff said.

The pole decorating is becoming a tradition—now in its third year. The first year, just seven poles were decorated, whereas 23 were decorated this year.

First place winners are the Nic and Brittany Evans family, including Claircee, Emma, Zoe, Jeter and Izzy and Brittany’s parents, Gary and Tawna Padfield.

Second place winner are Scott and Jessica Drew Lee and their children Boston, Owen and Kamy.

Third place winners are Jennifer Vanderwaal, George and Nancy Vanderwaal and Frank Webster.

Miss Sanpete royalty judged the pole decorating contest before needing to go back to Manti for another function, McGriff said.

“It was sweet of them to hit our town,” McGriff said.

Miss Spring City royalty helped Santa in making a big Christmas box and delivering it to the children in attendance.

The lights will be up through Christmas, McGriff said.