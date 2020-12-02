New recorder Talisha

‘ready to take over’

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

12-2-2020

MANTI—Talisha Johnson remembers having “anxiety” the whole week in mid-March when she filed to run for Sanpete County recorder.

She was worried that someone else was going to file to run. As a single mother, she didn’t want the burden of campaigning.

“I just kept checking the clerk’s office,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it was “fantastic” when the filing period closed and she found she was running uncontested.

“It was a huge relief financially and all of that,” Johnson said. “It would have been a lot of stress on my plate.”

As a deputy recorder, Johnson records documents, assists the public in getting copies of warranty deeds, updates plat maps as ownership changes and more.

As the recorder, Johnson will “kind of do the same thing, but the recorder is over the office and they make sure everything is correct,” Johnson said.

Johnson will also update employees on current state code and what the law requires of them, she said.

Johnson will take office Jan. 5 after having worked with current recorder Reed Hatch for nearly 15 years.

“I’m excited,” Johnson said. “I’ve taken different classes on mapping and parcel information, so I feel I am ready to take over. I have big shoes to fill, but I’m ready to do it.”

Johnson has always lived in Sanpete County. She grew up in Sterling and now lives in Manti.

“I love Sanpete County. I love raising my children here,” Johnson said, noting that her family and her children’s father’s family are from Sanpete. “It’s the best place to be and to stay.”

Johnson said that generally, she has loved working for the county.

“Serving the public is not always easy because people come in with problems. But I try to listen to what their concerns are,” Johnson said. “I’ve made a lot of friendships over the years with people coming in.”

Johnson added that she loves her co-workers.

“I mean, you spend more time with them than your family,” Johnson said.

The county commissioners listen when the recorder’s office has concerns, Johnson said.

“I feel like it is a pretty good working situation,” she said.

Johnson has taken courses from recorders from different counties in cadastral mapping, computer mapping and applied mathematics.

As the recorder, Johnson will also attend various meetings. In preparation for the job, Johnson went to a few commission meetings with Hatch and attended a Utah Association of Counties conference in November of last year, when recorders from all over the state met and discussed issues, changes in state code and how folks do things in their offices.

“I have met quite a few county recorders in the state,” Johnson said.

Johnson also attended this year’s conference on Zoom.

Another deputy recorder has worked in the recorder’s office longer than Johnson, but she “didn’t have any desire to file for office,” Johnson said.

“It was my choice, ultimately,” she added.

When asked what made Johnson want to run, Johnson said, “I just don’t want someone to come off the street.”

“It’s a lot of learning day-to-day,” Johnson said. “I feel like I put the time in and I understand the job … I felt like I should step up and do it.”

Johnson said she didn’t know how to answer a question of what she is most looking forward to as the recorder, though she did say, “I am looking to do the best job that I can do and hopefully I can continue to keep the office running how it needs to be ran and I’ll just do the best that I can and help the public.”

Before being a deputy recorder, Johnson was working part-time at Zions Bank and needed full-time work. Then she came across the deputy recorder opening on the Utah Department of Workforce Services website.

“I took a risk and applied,” said Johnson, noting that she didn’t have “a ton of knowledge” about what the job required.

“I’ve been here ever since,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think I would end up where I’m at.”