Margery Burton Young

Margery Burton Young, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the age of 71 after an extended illness.

Margery was born on May 14, 1949 in Payson, to Harry S. and Nellie Carter Burton. Margery married Guy Gordon Young on Feb. 24, 1973. They are the parents of seven children: Melanie (Javier) Robles, John (Jennifer) Young, Ginger Young, Heather Vincent, Mike (Emily) Young, Kyle (Corinne) Young and Troy Young.

They have 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one on the way. Margery had a passion for sewing and was one of the greatest seamstresses around. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, always willing to help others when she could. Margery loved being in the mountains and going on drives with Gordon. She loved watching the Utah Jazz and Utah Utes and was one of their biggest fans. One of her very favorite things was being a grandma and great grandma.

Margery was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ and held many different callings, her favorites being funeral luncheon preparation.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Richard Burton and a nephew Donald Ray Burton. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center (400 East Center). Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.