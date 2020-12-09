Rita Ann Patterson Norton

Rita Ann Patterson Norton, of Richfield, Utah, our sweet beautiful mother, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness Dec. 4, 2020 in Monroe.

Rita was born Oct. 14, 1942 in Provo, to Dona M Peterson Sorensen and John Patterson.

Rita graduated from Manti High School class of 1960 and worked as a dental assistant before she obtained her medical assistant certification from the Bryman School of Medical and Dental assisting. She worked as a medical assistant serving the communities in Sanpete, Juab and Sevier counties for well over 30 years. She later retired as the director of New Horizons Crisis Center of Richfield.

Rita was happiest playing in the dirt, caring for her many gardens and got the greatest joy canning, then sharing the bounties of her labors with family and friends. She is most fondly remembered for her bread baking skills and her canned peaches. Other hobbies that she loved included sewing in various forms, she also loved embroidering and crocheting. Other passions included reading and dancing of any kind. Her favorite was Western dancing at Stigs.

She is survived by her children: Jeff Sharp (Jennifer Juneau), Ogden; Mikel Sharp, Sandy; Scott Patterson, Richfield; and Susie (Jeremy) Teeples, Richfield; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alan and John; and her sister, Ludon.

Rita was preceded in death by husband Tony; parents; brother, Robert. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Stonehenge of Richfield, Monroe Canyon Assisted Living and Zion’s Way Hospice Care.

Private family funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Live streaming of the services and online guestbook can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Rita’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The New Horizon Crisis Center in Richfield, Utah.