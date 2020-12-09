Margaret Gaye Giles Christensen

Our beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma Margaret Gaye Giles Christensen passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020.

She was an amazing spiritual woman who endured many difficult things in life with strength and grace. Words from one of her best physicians, “No matter the magnitude of the challenge Gaye was facing, she continued to show love and support to lift all that were around her.” She will be greatly missed by many.

Margaret was born on May 25, 1938 to Howard and Rae Larsen. She was raised on a farm in Mapleton, where she learned how to work hard, and play even harder. We loved to hear mom tell stories about growing up with her favorite sister Larae; most were filled with laughter and mischief.

Mom graduated from Springville High School in 1956 and later attended Snow College where she excelled in all things business.

She married our father Thomas R. Giles in May of 1964, later divorced. Together they brought us into this world. Mom was our foundation, and we were her most treasured blessings. The three of us have an unbreakable bond and a love that will last forever.

We are so proud of our mom. She always demonstrated honesty and integrity and she taught us the value of hard work. Mom built a successful 29-year career with Mountain Fuel Supply (Questar Gas) where she was a trailblazer for women in the utility business. She retired as one of the first female center managers for the company.

Mom met her true love, Thomas G. Christensen at work. She and Tommy were married in July of 1988, and then later sealed in the Manti Temple. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Grandma loved all her grandkids and great-grandkids. They were so blessed to have her in their lives. Every one of them can recall so many awesome memories with grandma and all have stories of their very own. Christmas with Grandma Gaye was always epic.

Mom took pride in her beautiful rose garden and had a green thumb like no other; she could grow anything. Mom was fortunate to have made so many great lifelong friends whom she loved and cherished.

Mom is survived by her son Tren (Pam) Giles, daughter Tangie Schatz, stepson Tom (Kristin) Christensen, and her beloved grand and great-grandkids. She is also survived by her sister, Larae Hopla.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, her husband Tommy, her special brother in law Dick Kay, and the many pets and strays that made their way to our mom knowing they had found a wonderful life filled with love.

We know that she was so happy to hug her furry boys Tig and Charlie again.

Due to COVID-19, no public viewing or funeral service will be conducted, only a small service and graveside service for family was held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Love you forever, Tren and Tangie.