Mary Ellen Christensen Strong

Mary Ellen Christensen Strong, 96, passed away peacefully at her assisted living center in Sandy on Dec.1, 2020.

Ellen was born on May 5, 1924 to Mary Ellen Christensen and Julius Hovinghoff. Ellen’s mother passed away while giving birth to her and her twin sister Elaine. Ellen’s aunt and uncle, Helma and Lorenzo “Rem” Christensen became the girls loving parents who raised the twins in Ephraim.

At the start of World War II, Ellen went to work at the parachute factory in Manti, Utah. Following the war she moved to Salt Lake City where she met William “Bill” Strong. They were married Nov. 24, 1948 in Alpine, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He preceded her in death.

Ellen worked for Ostler Candy Company and Hiller Book Binding in Salt Lake City. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions.

She and Bill were dedicated temple workers in the Salt Lake and Manti Temples for 20 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Ellen enjoyed sewing dresses for her granddaughters, making quilts, doing family history and scrapbooking. She loved her family and enjoyed taking the grandchildren on trips to Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and many other destinations.

Ellen is survived by her son, John (Donna) Strong; grandchildren: Natalie (Jay) Rudel, Brandt (Soupie) Strong, Shannon Curtis and Michael Strong; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Lyle Hovinghoff, Rena Carter, Deon Hovinghoff, Uleta Nielsen, and Elaine Wilson.

The family would like to thank Wentworth at Willow Creek Assisted Living, the Hospice Companies Summit, Inspiration and At Home Health Care for their loving dedication to Ellen.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a graveside service only with the immediate family. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.