Alden Leon Miller

Alden Leon Miller was born Dec. 15, 1934 in Manti, to Alden and Zella Ella Miller. He passed away Nov. 1, 2020 in Murray, Utah. Graveside services were broadcast Nov. 6. He was married for 65 years to Dora Ann Miller.

Leon grew up at the base of his beloved Manti mountains and developed a love for hunting and camping with his brothers and friends. He instilled that love and respect for nature in his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Manti High School and LDS Seminary. He served in the National Guard.

After graduating he moved to Salt Lake City and worked his entire career in the trucking industry. After retiring he worked part-time at Murray High School as a custodian. He was voted favorite custodian by the students.

He served in many church callings including serving as bishop. He was loved by ward members for being so kind and compassionate. He always had a smile, a kind word or jest greeting friends or employees at the grocery store, gas station or getting his car serviced. He had many loves aside from the outdoors. He was most passionate about his family, saying any storm could be weathered as a family, “All are welcome in his world,” he would say.

He loved babies, dessert and Coca Cola. He made the best “secret” ice cream and never got around to sharing the recipe. He had friendly rivalries with friends regarding BYU vs U of U – Go Blue! He was a passionate gardener who taught that there is only one way to plant a tomato plant and cut the lawn. He was the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by all and will be missed by family and friends.

He loved the Savior and often talked of looking forward to seeing him one day. He fought a hard battle at the end and was reluctant to leave us. We are reassured that he was welcomed home with eager and excited family members who have gone ahead preparing his way. We know he is enfolded in their loving arms and is reunited with his infant son Darin and grandson Caden. He has missed both so very much.

We know he was also met by a most loving and gracious, smiling Savior who welcomed him and acknowledged him as a good and faithful servant. Our Savior beckons us with his request to come follow Him. Dad did follow his entire life. Our mother says now, “Dad is saying come follow him. We love and admire you so much dad. And one day for us it will be joyful as well.”

He is survived by wife Dora Ann, children Kaylene Miller, Cory (Kristen) Miller, Lance (Julie) Miller, Jennifer Cavin, siblings Lewis (Ann) Miller, Gregg (Venice Ann) Miller, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorthella and Donna Lou and brothers Glen, Kenneth, Ronald and Ray, and infant son Darin D. Miller and grandson Caden Cavin.

Graveside services were Nov. 6 at the Manti Cemetery.

The family wishes to express our thanks and gratitude for everyone’s prayers, well wishes, food and condolences.

