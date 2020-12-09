Halling~Collins

Dean and Marilyn Halling are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Natalee Halling, to Gavin Collins on Dec. 11, 2020 in the Manti Utah Temple.

Natalee grew up in Manti and graduated from Manti High School in 2013. She graduated from Brigham Young University in 2017 in marketing management. She currently lives in South Ogden and works remotely for a digital marketing firm in Lehi, Utah.

Gavin Collins is the son of Roy and Tonya Collins of Farmington, Utah. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2011-2013. He graduated from Brigham Young University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in statistical science in 2018.

He is currently working on a PhD in Statistical Science at Ohio State University. Since April he has been attending online classes and working remotely from Farmington.

Natalee and Gavin will make their first home in the Ogden area. Next summer they will move to Columbus, Ohio where Gavin will continue his education.