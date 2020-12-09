Ephraim plans all- abilities

park behind library

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

12-9-2020

EPHRAIM—The Ephraim City Council learned the recreation department is budgeting for a small “All Abilities Park” behind the public library at their meeting last Wednesday.

“We are aware of the growing need for a park for Ephraim citizens with physical and mental disabilities, or better access for grandparents and other who may be wheelchair bound to enjoy watching grandchildren play,” said Mike Patton, the city’s recreation director.

“The project is budgeted at $210,000; $150,000 for the park and another $50,000 for a restroom,” Patton said, “The recreation department is applying for several grants before the end of the year, and hopes to begin construction during the spring of 2021.” The project would also qualify for CDBG block grant funds.

The city will also provide in-kind-work from the city for site preparation and some equipment, and recreation impact fees will also help, but no property tax will be increased. Private donations would also be accepted.

Also at the meeting, Jon Haderlie, CPA, of Larson and Company presented the city’s annual audit report. The accounting firm reported no significant deficits in the city’s accounting, other than suggested minor ways to improve.

The council approved an agreement with UDOT for a $65,000 grant for technical plan assistance for city roadways.

The city adopted an ordinance that will implement the RAP tax in April 2021, following the approval by Ephraim citizens at the general election. Recreation director Michael Patton said, “We won’t be able to build a new recreation center building with the RAP tax income, but over the years, the income will make many projects possible.”

A committee is being formed to consider projects for the RAP tax income. Patton commented that very little negative comment was received throughout the push for the RAP tax. The council also discussed that walking trails and a skate park were high on the list for recreation projects.

The city got a report on progress of the rehabilitation of sewer lines in certain areas of the city. Work will proceed when estimates come in.

The council talked about possibilities of having a Scandinavian Festival in 2021. The main opinion was that the Festival will probably have to be modified again, perhaps held later in the year, June or July, due to COVID concerns.

The Ephraim City Youth Council came into the Ephraim City Building on Saturday, Dec. 5 to decorate the city Christmas tree and set up Santa’s letter box. The city building was closed to the public a couple of weeks ago, but is now again open to the public.