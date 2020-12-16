Duane Marsh

With mixed emotions, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, and brother, Duane Marsh. Duane died on Dec. 14, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Fountain Green. He was 89.

Duane was born in Salt Lake City, on Sept. 29, 1931, to Gordon and Bula (Jacobs) Marsh. He was the first of ten living children born to Gordon and Bula. Duane is survived by his four children: Aron Marsh of Maricopa, Arizona; Michelle Walker (Jeff) of Fountain Green; Kelly Campbell (Trevin) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Spencer Marsh (Laurey) of Grand Junction, Colorado. Duane is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents, his dear wife Linda, and his great-grandchild Tytan Walker.

Duane served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, was a farmer, a rancher, a machinist, a gunsmith, an inventor, a commercial pilot, a college instructor, a business owner, a welder, a truck driver, a classical singer, a guitar player, a storyteller, a comedian, and probably a hundred other things.

Of the many accomplishments of Duane, he would wish that we first speak of his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his abiding faith in our Savior Jesus Christ. Later in life, along with his wife Linda, he served two temple missions in Palmyra / Buffalo, New York, and Aba, Nigeria. He and Linda also served together in the Denver, Colorado, Vernal, and Manti Temples. He often expressed his guiding principles in life as being “honest, true and faithful.” From that foundation, he credits all of his many successes and accomplishments.

Secondly, he would wish that we speak of his cherished 60+ year love affair with the most beautiful woman ever, both inside and out, his beloved wife, Linda as well as his dedication to his family. He lived his life as a faithful husband, father and grandfather.

Three of his cherished career highlights were singing professionally as an opera singer, flying the Cheyenne II turboprop airplane as chief pilot for Jacobs Drilling, and his accomplishments as a gunsmith. As a singer, Duane sang as a tenor with the Utah Symphony and Utah Valley Opera Association. He performed as “Goro” in Giacomo Puccini’s Madam Butterfly. In the concert version of Faust, he performed as “Faust.”

As a pilot, he was asked to fly the Cheyenne II in the Grand Junction, Colorado Air Show and performed an “Unrestricted climb/pin-drop,” rising vertically after takeoff.

As a gunsmith, Duane made a name for himself in the firearm industry as a co-creator of the .454 revolver and the .454 Casull cartridge. Google his name: Duane Marsh .454 Casull cartridge. This was evident on one of Duane’s excursions with his son, Aron, as they dropped into a gun store. Aron introduced Duane to the store owner saying, “This is Duane Marsh.” The owner, recognizing the name, was skeptical. “You’re Duane Marsh?” the owner asked. Duane produced his commercial pilot’s license as proof and the owner quickly changed his tune. He insisted he get a photo with the last living member of the trio that developed the .454 Casul cartridge in 1958.

Duane Marsh will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Rasmussen Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the services will be live-streamed. The live-stream link and condolences will be found at rasmussenmortuary.com. Interment will be held at the Fountain Green Utah Cemetery.