Vern Fisher

Our loving husband, father and patriarch of our family, Vern Fisher, became our angel Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1954 to John W. and Afton Lyons Fisher. Vern grew up in Utah County where he married Sherry Peterson and moved to Ephraim. Together they had three children and later divorced.

He then met and married his life partner and soulmate Renae and helped her to raise her five children. They made their home in Mt. Pleasant where Vern continued to pursue his multi-faceted career that included Mt. Pleasant City Manager, partner with Sunrise Engineering and administrator at Wasatch Academy. Renae and Vern started their own tree farm. He was an entrepreneur and had his hands in many other businesses. He was also a member of Sanpete Search and Rescue.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, traveling, razor riding and their second home in Beaver Dam, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Renace Christensen Fisher; his sister Karen Woods of Beaver Dam, Arizona; his children Brock Fisher, Dallas Fisher, Sydney (Stevie) Bailey, Darrell (Collette) Oldroyd, Hal (Carri) Oldroyd, James (Marsha) Oldroyd, Janell (Brandon) Law, and Jared Jensen; 26 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Vern is preceded in death by his parents John and Afton Fisher, brother Gary Fisher, daughter-in-law Calli Oldroyd, grandchildren Justin Oldroyd, Julie Oldroyd, and niece Leslie Anne Beaves. The angels will sing louder, stars will shine brighter, and our guardian angels will serve us more vigorously as they now must keep up with Vern and his example.