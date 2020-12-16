Richard Wayne Rigby

Richard Wayne Rigby, 61 of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, passed away Dec. 9, 2020.

Richard was born on Dec. 5, 1959 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Richard and Sherril Rigby. He graduated from North Sanpete. He married his beloved wife Lori Lynn Shand on Oct. 7, 2008 they enjoyed 16 years together.

Rick, as he was known to friends and family, was a devoted father, husband and son.

At the coal mine Rick was a fire boss, always looking out for the safety of his fellow miners. He loved his country and served honorably as a combat engineer in the 1457th Division of the Army National Guard. He served in Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He sustained an injury in Iraq that gave him chronic back pain. We are so glad he is now pain free.

Rick was an avid collector and outdoorsman. He supported the community he lived in as a volunteer EMT and at the local food bank. He loved his country, but above all he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Rick was a flawed, beautiful human being who always tried to do the right thing and didn’t always succeed. Above all he worked to provide the best for his children. He loved them individually, although some at a distance. He had a very special relationship with his youngest son Ricky. They spent their time watching movies, playing video games, and talking on long drives.

Rick is survived by his mother, Sherril Rigby, wife Lori Lynn Rigby; his four children Robert (Rachelle) Rigby, Karl Rigby, Melissa (Peter) Hartwich, and Ricky Rigby; siblings Blake Rigby, and Sue Ellen Rigby; grandchildren Jim, Khloe, Emery, Liam and Max. Preceded in death by his father Richard; brother Jim, and sister-in-law, Shelly Rigby.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center (101 E. 100 North). Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.