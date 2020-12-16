Brittany May Hanson Smith

Brittany May Hanson Smith went home to be with her Heavenly Father at 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2020. Britt was one of the purest souls the world was blessed with. She was always there for others with a kind word, a radiant smile and her personality was as big as her heart.

Brittany was born on April 21, 1988 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Gary Lynn Hanson and Susan Osborne Hanson. She was the ‘baby’ of the family of eight children. Brittany grew up in Fountain Green, a community she truly loved. She graduated from North Sanpete High School.

Brittany was extremely competitive and athletic. She received state recognition for volleyball and basketball in high school. She was an all-star in sports from an early age and loved softball, playing accelerated level as a young girl. She continued that love of softball into adulthood, playing at a competitive level in recreational tournaments in several different states. She was very active in Nephi City and Sanpete County recreational softball and volleyball.

Britt loved traveling around the state and other states playing in softball tournaments with her husband Riley, it was their “thing.” Brittany won several women’s homerun derbies and is currently the only girl to hit a 12-inch softball over the fence for a homerun in Fountain Green’s Lamb Days coed softball tournament. Britt instilled that love of sports in her two boys, Alan and Alex, who have played multiple sports in county rec programs.

Brittany was also an avid outdoorswoman who loved camping, fishing, and after being married to Riley, bow-hunting for deer in the mountains above Fountain Green. She also passed her love for the outdoors to her children.

Brittany married Gilbert Lozoya in 2006 (later divorced.) They had two sons, Alan and Alex. She loved those boys with all she had and then some. She married Riley M. Smith June 18, 2016 in a beautiful backyard ceremony. They made their home in Fountain Green (she wouldn’t move anywhere else.)

Brittany earned her CNA license and worked at Heritage Hills Care facility in Nephi. She loved her work with the residents and her co-workers. She was recently working at Blue Hills where she enjoyed working with the boys. She respected them and they respected her. Her fun-at-times and serious-at-times personality made it so the boys knew she cared about them. She always hoped they would make better life choices and encouraged them to do so.

Some of Brittany’s favorite times were going to Hawaii with her siblings and their families, weekend camping trips with her entire family, and the yearly Hanson and Osborne family reunions.

Brittany loved sports, shooting bows and guns, her entire ‘big’ (blood relative and sports) family, chocolate licorice, Diet Dr. Pepper with raspberry and cream, crafting, and making her home a beautiful and peaceful place for her family. But most of all she loved her children and her husband.

Brittany is survived by her husband, Riley Smith, her sons, Alan and Alex Lozoya, her step-daughter, Kasey Smith, her parents Gary and Susan Hanson, Riley’s parents, Don and Mary Eklund, her brothers and sisters: Jeremy (Nikki) Hanson, Michael (Susan) Allred, Matthias (Katie) Allred, Calvin (Liz) Allred, Teresa Allred, Nancy Allred, Rachel (Gordon) Reid, brother-in-law, Patrick (Mashelle) Smith, 26 nieces and nephews, five great nieces and nephews, and her grandparents, Mary and Lee Holmstead. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Glen S. Osborne, grandparents Harry and Sylvia Hanson, Aunt Pamela Hanson, and niece Abigail Allred.

Britt was loved and appreciated by people from all over and her charming and gentle personality will be missed by the countless number of new and old friends and her entire family.

Britt was a fantastic spirit who embodied the saying “Fight ‘til the Last Out.”

A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fountain Green Chapel. A funeral for family and friends will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30–10:30 a.m. The family is asking that all who attend wear a mask. Thank you.