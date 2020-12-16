Kelly Jean Beck Seely

Our angel daughter, mother, sister, and aunt, Kelly Jean Beck Seely, after struggling with medical complications, returned to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 10, 2020.

She was born on May 6, 1963, in Nephi, to Jean and Jerry Beck of Fountain Green. She was a loving sister to her younger brothers, Kirt and Wade.

She enjoyed growing up in Fountain Green, and attending the local schools. Kelly was a very bright, talented young woman. She was a happy child who was full of life, and her zeal for the beauty of the world and the outdoors never left her. We have many memorable experiences with her at birthday parties and family events. She loved camping, fishing, and shotgun shooting. She could outshoot most of the men in her family.

She is a graduate of North Sanpete High School, where she was a straight A student, earning the honor of being the Sterling Scholar in Music. She played the piano beautifully, and also enjoyed playing the guitar. She stayed active in the North Sanpete drill team and loved clogging with the Levi and Lace Cloggers.

She had many talents, such as: crocheting, toll painting, counted cross-stitch, sewing, cooking and crafts that sold early at boutiques. She enjoyed making items for her family and friends. She was a talented seamstress and cook, and her family is blessed to have items made by her and priceless recipe books from her.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was active in several callings. She loved the scriptures, and had a strong testimony of the gospel.

On Sept. 9, 1983, she married Ronald Vincent Nielsen in the Manti Utah Temple. Together they had four beautiful children; Emily Kei, Skyler Ronald, Crystal Jean, April Kelly, and a granddaughter, Abagail May Nielsen. They later divorced.

Later in life she married Ken Jay Seely, on June 10, 2016 in Manti. Ken has never left her side and they loved each other dearly. She gained a step-daughter, Kim Seely Jackman, and a grandson, Kodey Jackman, when she married Ken. She was devoted to her children and family.

We all loved Kelly dearly and she will be deeply missed. We know that she is in a better place and pain free at last which is comforting. We all look forward to the day that we will be reunited with her and be an eternal family.

Kelly is survived by her husband Ken Seely of Manti, parents Jean and Jerry Beck of Fountain Green, two brothers Kirt Beck (Roger Crandy) of Anchorage Alaska, and Wade (Judy) Beck of Fountain Green, her children Emily, Skyler, Crystal (Brady) Robinson, April, and granddaughter Abigail, her step-daughter; Kim Jackman, and step-grandson; Kodey Jackman.

Kelly is preceded in death by her grandparents: Lyman and Esther Beck, Edna and Grant Brotherson; and a stepson, Roy Dell Seely.

A small funeral service for family and close friends will be on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 12:00 pm in the Fountain Green LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant. The family has requested that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing during this time.