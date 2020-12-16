Edward “Ted” Louis Kay

Edward “Ted” Louis Kay passed away Dec. 5, 2020.

He was born March 19, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Louis and Gwendolyn (Jones) Kay. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, in 1949. Many of those he grew up with became lifelong friends. He loved those Sanpeters.

Ed served in the U.S. Army explaining that he “spent 18 months in a sleeping bag in Germany” during the Korean War. He used the GI bill to attend and graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. Even though his degree was in economics and accounting, he was the consummate salesman. He decided at 40 to take up flying and loved that hobby. He also had almost every tool available, building his own boat.

He married Judith Ann Bowden a Duluth, Minnesota girl in Reno, Nevada on March 16, 1963.

Ed had a hard time keeping his arms at his side as he was always the first one to raise his hand to volunteer for any assignment. He worked in several temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two full time missions, first in the Washington D.C. Temple and later in the Illinois Chicago North Mission Office (car man.) We lost track of how many bishoprics he served in.

He is survived by his wife Judith Ann Bowden (born 1941) and daughter, Heidi Jae (Dziendziel) Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his son Ted Louis Kay (Spokane, Washington), his parents, and his sister Margaret Jean Kay.

He will be buried by his parents in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Thank you to the special people at the veteran’s administration for his care with Alzheimer the last year. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.