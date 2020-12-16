Elizabeth “Liz” Wilson

graduates basic training

I am very proud to announce that my wife, Private First Class Elizabeth “Liz” Wilson graduated from Army Basic Training on Dec. 11, 2020 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After a much needed and well deserved Christmas break at home, she will report to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for her Advanced Individual Training where she will study to be an Interior Electrician (MOS 12R) for the Utah National Guard.

Liz and I would like to thank our family, friends and the local community for their support. I am extremely proud of her for the sacrifice she has made for our family and this country and look forward to supporting her in achieving her goals for the future.