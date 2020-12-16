Jensen~Johnson

Aubree Jensen and Colten Johnson will be married in the Manti LDS Temple in Manti, Utah on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Corey and Arleen Jensen of Sterling, granddaughter of Clair and Arla Otten of Sterling, Cathy Fox of Ephraim, Kim Jensen of Gunnison, and Ron and Cheryl Brewer of Spring City.

Aubree graduated from Gunnison Valley High School in 2019 where she participated in choir, drill team, cheer, and softball. She is employed at Gunnison Valley Hospital and Gunnison Valley Elementary. She will continue her education at Western Governors University in Elementary Education.

The groom-to-be is the son of Gordon and Angela Johnson, Salina, grandson of Billie Lou Johnson and the late Jerold Johnson of Aurora, and the late Paul and Gay Ivie of Salina.

Colten graduated from North Sevier High School in 2013 where he participated in golf, soccer, and basketball. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Montana Billings Mission.

He graduated from Southern Utah University in December of 2019 with his Bachelor of Finance Degree. He is employed at Zion Appraisal.