Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Ace Johnny Anderson was born to Megan Hyatt and Blair Anderson of Gunnison on Nov. 26, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 14 ounces.

Aurora Marie Starks was born to Douglas and Rashelle Starks of Gunnison on Nov. 29, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Madalin Miire Shelley was born to Brayden and Christiana Shelley of Mt. Pleasant on Dec. 2, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.