Steve Anderson steps up to

take reins of Mayfield

By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

12-16-2020

Mayfield Town Council selected a new mayor at a meeting last week, following John Christensen’s retirement in November.

The council chose Steve Anderson, a former councilman and commercial contractor at Valley Builders in Gunnison, after hearing from him and one other applicant, Wes Coates. He will be sworn in at next month’s town council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Anderson said he wanted to fill the role as a service to the town and “support the decisions being made” during his tenure. His current term is set to end in November 2021, when municipal elections will take place.

“We’ve got a great group of councilman, a good clerk, a good group of employees who do service work in the town,” he said in an interview. “I’m just trying to make sure we continue to support the agenda we’ve got.”

He said Coates also applied for the position because he saw it as an opportunity to help the town and was gracious toward Anderson and the council following the decision.

Anderson was born in Gunnison but has spent most of his life in Mayfield. He first built a house in Mayfield in 1977, moved to Centerfield in 1990 and moved again to Mayfield in 2002 to the house where he lives now. Both his wife and father were born in Mayfield.

Along with previously serving on the Mayfield Town Council, Anderson talked about his current role as president of the Gunnison Hospital Board and his involvement with Sanpete County Planning and Zoning and the Board of Adjustments. He described himself as “community-minded.” He wants to keep things “stable” in Mayfield and for the town to prosper. An immediate focus will be to work with Mayor Pro Tem Eric Peterson, who has temporarily taken over mayoral responsibilities for now, to plan community events. Coming up most immediately, the town will put on a Drive-by-Santa event on Dec. 22.

The eventual motion for Anderson’s confirmation was unanimous. The council expressed a positive outlook for future leadership under Anderson and appreciation for both candidates. Town Recorder Amanda Bennett called them both “very good men.”