Manti host Holiday Classic wrestling, NSHS takes second

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

12-23-2020

Over the weekend several wrestling teams from all over the state participated in the Manti Holiday Classics. Due to the restrictions on wrestling by the UHSAA, teams are not allowed to participate in two day tournaments. The Manti wrestling program divided the teams in half and some participated Friday and the other half Saturday.

North Sanpete Hawks participated in the Saturday tournament where the team did exceptionally well, placing second overall.

The team defeated North Sevier in their first dual of the morning 42-39. All of the Hawk wrestlers won their matches by pin, giving the team those extra points they needed to seal the win.

The Hawks also defeated Wayne, 55-18, Milford, 48-30 and Pleasant Grove, 42-33. The Hawks met their match in their final dual of the day against Altamont, 21-53. Kalon Bailey, Kasey Curtis and Spencer Olsen all went undefeated at the tournament.

“We are grateful to wrestle,” said Hawks Coach Spencer Dyches, “but we are never satisfied. We always need to improve on winning the position.”

The host team of Manti wrestled in the Friday Tournament defeating Grand, 61-6 and the Allstar team, 55-24. Going undefeated for the Templars was Kalob Rimmasch, Dane Seely, and Dallin Sweat.

The Gunnison Bulldogs also wrestled in the Friday tournament with team wins over the Allstars, 30-16 and Pleasant Grove, 51-30. Jerritt Anderson, Garrett Jensen and Tezlin Winn helped the team out by going undefeated for the day.

All three Sanpete teams are ready for January where the wrestling schedule picks up and will keep them busy preparing for state in February.

On Jan. 5, the Second Annual Battle for the Belt will take place at North Sanpete High School. This is where the Hawks, Templars and the Bulldogs will battle it out for the bragging rights of the best team in Sanpete. A traveling belt award is proudly displayed in the Hawk wrestling room and will be awarded to the team who wins this year.