Dennis Rawlings Sullivan

Our beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend Dennis Rawlings Sullivan, peacefully passed on Dec. 12, 2020 away at the age of 78, at the Community Living Center in Centerfield

He was the son of Frank Rawlings Sullivan and Lola Violet Welch, and was born Aug. 10, 1942 in St George.

His father owned a construction company and Dennis loved helping out with whatever he could. Dennis didn’t like being called Dennis because of “Dennis the Menace”, so he changed his name to Rawlings because it was also his dad’s name.

His most favorite idols were President Spencer W. Kimball and John Wayne. He had met President Kimball several times. From clothes and movies he was a cowboy through and through.

He loved doing genealogy and temple work, and (Dennis) Rawlings really liked going to church and singing songs whenever he could.

He loved his brother and sisters. Thomas David Sullivan predeceased him, as well as Janice Ray Walker, Kathie Ellen Bingham (David), Patricia Ann Stanley (Steve) and many nieces and nephews, and all his dogs and horses.

One night in 1984 coming out of the Salt Lake Temple in the dark with no street lights, he was hit by a car and both of his legs were crushed— he never walked again. His life truly was not an easy one.

As a family we are so happy he is spending Christmas happily walking and talking with so many that loved him.

He was also preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Thomas David Sullivan, grandparents Frank and Ellen McMullin Sullivan, Thomas Hezzie Welch and Nora Avelina Ferris Welch.

We so appreciate all the loving care given by everyone for many years at Centerfield’s Community Living Center. Thanks to Kathy and the whole crew.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.