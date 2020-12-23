Lily Jane Miller

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Lily Jane Miller died on Dec. 6, 2020 at the age of 87. She passed peacefully of natural causes at her home in Manti surrounded by family.

She was born on May 31, 1933 to Nels Ira and Stella Lily Olsen and raised in Ephraim. She married Rodney Clement Miller in the Manti Temple on May, 1952 who preceded her in death on March 10, 2010.

Lily Jane loved crafting in all its many forms. She was a skilled seamstress, quilter, cake decorator, and candy maker. She spent hours doing needle point of all kinds. She had a passion for genealogy and spent many years searching microfiche to find thousands of ancestors to do temple work for.

Volunteering at the Mormon Miracle Pageant was also a cherished yearly tradition that she enjoyed participating in. Throughout her life, she faithfully served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her children: Norma (Don, deceased) Lingwall of Manti, Elaine Miller of South Jordan, David and Sherrie Kaye Miller of Vineyard, and Russell Miller of Manti; grandchildren: Shilo and Autrey Duke of Dallas, Texas, Kristen and Danny Woodbury of Canton, Georgia, Meagan and Ken Smuin of Eagle Mountain, and Desiree’ and Josh Gilman of Phoenix, Arizona; plus 11 great-grandchildren; sister Evon Hansen of Spring City and sister-in-law Marilyn Miller of Manti and brother, Paul and Sylvia Miller of Bountiful. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Her family would like to express their profound gratitude to her Gunnison Valley Hospice Care team for their kind and dedicated service.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in the Manti LDS Stake Center, 555 E Union St. in Manti. Please go to: www.springerturner.com, click on her obituary and scroll to the bottom to watch on Zoom.

Burial was in the Manti City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com.