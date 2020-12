Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Spencer Austin Garff was born to Austin and Shalece Garff of Axtell on Dec. 10, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Jaycie Lynn Reese was born to Jeffrey and Marie Reese of Sigurd on Dec. 14, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.