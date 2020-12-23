Jorgensen~Merchant

Jaidyn Jorgensen and Kyle Merchant will be married in the Manti LDS Temple on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Clark and RewAnn Jorgensen of Manti, the granddaughter of Donald and Leigh Ann Shand of Manti and the late Keith and Ellen Jorgensen of Mt. Pleasant.

Jaidyn is a 2015 graduate from Manti High School, where she was a member of the Manti Templarettes. She earned her Associate of Science degree from Snow College. Jaidyn served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas Houston Spanish-speaking Mission. She is currently employed with the South Sanpete School District as a reading specialist.

The groom-to-be is the son of Bret and Keri Merchant of Redmond. He is the grandson of Carla Wilkins and the late Kendyl Wilkins of Redmond, Elaine Moore of Richfield and the late Gene Merchant of Elsinore.

Kyle is a 2015 graduate from North Sevier High School where he was active in cross country, track, and served as the 2014 and 2015 seminary president. Kyle earned his Associate of Science degree from Snow College. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ghana Kumasi Mission. He is currently employed with Christensen Arms in Gunnison.

Jaidyn and Kyle will make their first home in Manti and continue their educations at Southern Utah University in the fall.