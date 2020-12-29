Manti will put on fireworks Jan. 4 to celebrate Utah’s statehood

MANTI—The Sanpete County Fairgrounds will be part of statewide fireworks show that is being planned for Utah’s 125th statehood celebration on Jan 4.

All 29 county seats will be lighting off fireworks simultaneously, said Gov.-elect Spencer Cox’s chief of staff Kirsten Rappleye.

The Sanpete County fireworks show will be Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Manti, 64 W. 500 South.

Manti City Manager Kent Barton said people with the state of Utah will be handling and setting off the fireworks. The city has assisted with the permits and coordinated with the fire department.

Barton people said residents are encouraged to view the show from their homes and yards; people driving in from out of town can park their vehicles at the many open areas around the north end of the town near the cemetery and temple.

Barton said he doesn’t think the governor’s staff is going to encourage large gatherings during this period of COVID transmission.

Sanpete County Commission Chair Scott Bartholomew did not know if the fairgrounds would be open for the event. Bartholomew confirmed the governor’s people have contacted him about holding a fireworks show, but he has not received any other details at this time.

The newly sworn in Gov. Spencer Cox and his running mate Diedre Henderson will be honoring the 125th anniversary of Utah’s statehood at the State Capitol. This is after their inauguration ceremony earlier in the day at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Ivins and then their whirlwind auto tour through Central Utah, with stops in Fillmore, Fairview and Spanish Fork, before heading to Salt Lake City for the evening’s festivities.

There be a television broadcast on Utah’s great culture called “Thrive 125: A Utah Celebration,” which will air at 6:30 p.m. on all four local network affiliates, with a repeat airing on PBS Utah at 8:30 p.m.

The TV special will celebrate the state’s artistic heritage, cultural diversity and scenic wonders. Performances will include musical and dance numbers from Utah performers.

“This statehood celebration is an opportunity for Utahns to start their new year with unity and hope,” Cox said. “This program celebrates the arts and their importance to the state’s economy and quality of life, and encourages each of us to continue to support the cultural community as our economy recovers.”

The Thrive125 programs are coordinated by Heritage and Arts and made possible with the support of the Utah legislature, Carolyn and Kem Gardner, Alan and Jeanne Hall, and other generous donors within the Utah entrepreneurial community. For more information, visit thrive125.utah.gov.