Janet Johnson Otten

Janet Johnson Otten, 87, of Sterling, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 in Centerfield. Janet was born on March 20, 1933 in Freedom, to Clarence and LeFern Despain Johnson.

Janet married Max Garrett Otten in the Manti Temple on Oct. 14, 1949. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janet worked for several years at Zions Bank in Manti.

She loved to crochet and share her blankets with her grandchildren. Janet loved to travel and get out and go, one of her most memorable trips was to Israel with Max. She most especially loved being with her family, they were very important to her.

She is survived by her husband, Max Otten, Sterling; sons, Steven Max (Sue) Otten and Michal (JoAnn) Otten, both of Manti; 16 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; sister, Hazel Anderson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Walter (Gloria) Johnson and Meriam Johnson; brother-in-law, Sherril Anderson.

Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in the Sterling Cemetery. Live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Janet’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.