Brett Anthony Boudreaux

Our beloved father, son, brother and uncle Brett Anthony Boudreaux, 57, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 after a rough battle with cancer.

Brett was born on March 30, 1963 in Baton Rouge, to Ernest and Dixie Boudreaux of Plaquemine, Louisiana. Born the fourth child out of five, Brett lived his early years in Louisiana, and moved to Mt. Pleasant, in 1968 where he attended elementary through high school.

He lived most of his life in Sanpete County. Sanpete loved Brett as much as he loved it. He spent a lot of time up on the mountain, and when he wasn’t playing he was working. A skilled carpenter and craftsman, Brett would spend countless hours driving around the county pointing out homes and cabins he had previously worked on.

Before his passing, Brett was hoping to reunite with the mother of his children Allison, so they could watch their family grow alongside one another. Brett will be remembered for his hilarious personality, his giant heart, and his love for friends, family, he absolutely adored his grandson Alberto Jr., and animals.

Brett is survived by: his mother Dixie Murdock (David), children Nicholas, Damien, Ashley and Tessa, his best friend Allison, Brother Larry Boudreaux, sisters Nannette Boudreaux, and Susie Allred, brother-in-law Thomas Allred, grandchild Alberto Jr., many nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ernest, brother Caldon Joseph, step- father Norman Brunger, and nephew Josh Maynard.

A graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.