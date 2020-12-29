Karen Ella Mae Christensen Faux

Karen Ella Mae Christensen Faux, 78 of Moroni, returned home for Christmas on Dec. 24, 2020 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in South Jordan.

Born April 13, 1942 in Indianola to Harold Que and Aleen Mary Bigler Christensen.

She enjoyed her childhood years growing up in Indianola surrounded by family, cousins and friends. Following her graduation from North Sanpete High School she spent her summer working at Bryce Canyon. She then moved to Utah County and worked at JC Penny before marrying her high school sweetheart Robert J. Faux on Oct. 1, 1960 in Fairview. They started their life together in Moroni, where they raised their family.

Ella Mae was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to crochet, knit, sew, cook and had mastered the art of making peanut brittle. You could always find her on her patio reading and visiting with family and friends. In addition to being a homemaker she spent many years as a lunch lady.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent many years donating her time and services to many humanitarian projects. Her friends were a huge part of her life, she was one of the Lovely Ladies.

In her later years she was fortunate enough to take many trips with friends and family. She enjoyed her season passes to Hale Center Theater and Tuachan with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Lorie (Joseph) Anderson, South Jordan; Mary Lou (Corey) Rawlings, Moroni; Jana Lee (Jeffrey) Richins, South Jordan; George (Emily) Faux, Moroni; brothers, LaMont (Claudia) Christensen, Fairview; Brent (Sharron) Christensen, Fairview; sisters-in-law, Joleen Christensen, Mt. Pleasant; Udean Faux, Washington, Utah; brother-in-law, Kermit Millhollin, Lander, Wyoming; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; grandson Karston Anderson; siblings, Aleta Hancock, LeGrand Christensen, Paul Christensen, Karl Christensen and Arcalee Millhollin.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.