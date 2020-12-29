Fredrick Darrell Stauffer

On Dec. 19, 2020 our dad, Fredrick Darrell Stauffer left this earthly plane with family by his side. He moved on to be with our mother Lawanda Nell (Tankersley), he often mentioned how much he missed her these last couple of years. They were married over 71 years when she passed on July 11, 2018.

Darrell was born on May 20, 1923 to Fredrick Matthew Stauffer and Ina Maude (Stock) in North Ogden, Utah. He was the oldest of three children, with one sister (Jean) and brother (Robert). His family moved to Oakland, California at age four, where he was raised.

He attended Oakland High where he played football, made lifelong friends, and also played the tuba in the school band. In December of 1940 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went to school in Miami, Florida to be a signalman, he also went to communications school in San Diego, California. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Detroit, and on Dec. 7, 1941 was witness to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He spent time on the island of Bora Bora, and also the Solomon Islands. He was also assigned to the U.S.S. Whitney, U.S.S. Griswold, U.S.S. PC-1149, and the U.S.S. Gridley. While serving he earned the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign ribbon with two bronze stars. He was a Signalman Second Class when he separated with an honorable discharge on Oct. 24, 1945.

He was married to Lawanda Nell (Tankersley) in January of 1947, and then left shortly after their marriage to serve a full time mission in New Mexico, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lawanda worked during the day to support her new husband on his mission, and went to night school to finish and receive her high school diploma.

In 1950 they began their family in Fresno, California with their first son, Jon Darrell (Patty deceased) a second son was born in 1952, Douglas Neil (Lena), a third son Matthew Thomas in 1956, and in 1958 a daughter, Laura Lynn (Shrol Ericksen). They also have 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

They moved to Fountain Valley, California in 1964, and bought a home in Mt. Pleasant in 1967, and then in 1971 they moved to their Utah home. In 1973 they built a home in Wales, and have been there ever since.

Darrell worked as an electrician for a good part of his life, he was city electrician in the 60’s for Mt. Pleasant, and then went to work for the church as an electrician and inspector for their buildings. Darrell and Lawanda traveled for his work with the church, and the two of them were able to visit every state and go to all the temples in the U.S. during those years.

Lawanda ran a successful business for 37 years, and after Darrell retired, he worked in the Manti Temple. Our parents were always a lot of fun, Darrell was a pilot and owned a couple of airplanes, and the family traveled and camped as a family. “Ouer parents always had foster brothers and sister living in our home, they always welcomed our friends and we grew up enjoying family from both our parents sides. Our parents raised us to look ahead in life and enjoy the things we had, to make the best of what we were given, and to reach for the stars. They were great examples and supported us in all our endeavors. We are happy that they are moving on to greater adventures and are reunited, and know that we all will all get to be together again. Thank you for everything, mom and dad, you’re the best,” say the children.

A graveside services was held Monday, Dec.28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Wales Town Cemetery with military honors. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.